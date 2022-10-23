SC Lottery
Rory McIlroy wins The CJ Cup at Congaree

McIlroy defeated Kurt Kitayama by one stroke. McIlroy finished the tournament at -17. Kitayama finished in second at -16, and K.H. Lee in third at -15.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker and Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Rory McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday with his CJ Cup win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

McIlroy defeated Kurt Kitayama by one stroke. McIlroy finished the tournament at -17. Kitayama finished in second at -16, and K.H. Lee in third at -15.

This is McIlroy’s 23rd PGA Tour win and the first time he is back in the number one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking since July 2020.

