South Carolina State beats North Carolina Central 26-24

South Carolina State improved to 3-4 on the year with an upset win over NC Central on Saturday
South Carolina State improved to 3-4 on the year with an upset win over NC Central on Saturday(SC State Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns and South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 26-24 on Saturday.

Kendrell Flowers rushed for 79 yards and a score for South Carolina State (3-4, 1-0 MEAC). Shaquan Davis had six grabs for 116 yards and two scores.

Davius Richard was 11 of 24 for 177 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for North Carolina Central (5-2, 1-1).

