Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business.

Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night.

“Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing I have ever written,” Castellucci wrote, saying that the restaurant has been a place where they watched kids grow up, start families and then bring in their own children over the last 32 years.

The decision to shut down, the post states, came in light of rising food costs, inflation, and worker shortages.

The restaurant prides itself on serving the Tri-County’s “only authentic and legendary Philly Cheesesteak” as it is the only restaurant that gets both its meat and bread from Philadelphia. Menu items also include hoagies, pasta, meatballs, salads and desserts.

Castellucci said he is a third-generation owner of the business, located at 10040 Dorchester Rd. in the Summerville area.

“My grandparents started this restaurant on the belief that ‘The Public Appreciates Quality,’” he wrote.

Castellucci said when his grandfather died in 1995, his father took over and taught him “what hard work really meant.”

“I grew up in this restaurant; it’s been a huge part of my life,” he wrote. “It’s where I learned to work hard. It’s where I learned to respect the value of someone else’s dollar.”

He said when his father died last year, he and his mother tried to carry on, but that everything thrown at them over the last few years was “just too much for a ‘mom-and-pop’ restaurant to manage.”

He thanked his customers for their patronage, support, kind words, thoughts and prayers.

He also thanked his employees, many of whom he said became like family.

He ended the announcement with a invitation.

“We invite everyone to come to Philly’s for the last time on Monday, October 24th for our GOING OUT OF BUSINESS SALE,” the post states. “Everything will be discounted 25% all day. We hope to see you one last time.”

