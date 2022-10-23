SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Underwood, Conway lift The Citadel past Western Carolina 34-21

The Citadel improved to 2-5 on the season with a road win over Western Carolina on Saturday
The Citadel improved to 2-5 on the season with a road win over Western Carolina on Saturday(The Citadel Athletics | The Citadel Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Graeson Underwood passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Ricky Conway scored on a run and a reception and The Citadel raced past Western Carolina 34-21 on Saturday.

Underwood’s 1-yard plunge was the only score in the first quarter and in the second he connected with Conway for a 26-yard touchdown and Jay Graves-Billips for a 32-yarder as the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-3 Southern Conference) went up 24-0 at the half.

Conway’s 5-yard run capped a 16-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up the first 9:08 of the second half upped the lead 31-0.

Underwood was 4-of-7 passing for 82 yards and kept the ball 36 times for 129 rushing yards. The Bulldogs had 312 yards on the ground and had the ball more than 15 minutes longer than the Catamounts.

Cole Gonzales threw for two touchdowns for Western Carolina (3-5, 1-4).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED agents also charged Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, SC, Kamal G. Geathers,...
SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened...
60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says
Deputies responded Friday night to an apartment complex where gunshots were reported.
Deputies investigate reported shots fired at Dorchester Co. apartments
Police have confirmed an armed robbery took place at a Johns Island business Friday night.
Police investigate armed robbery at Johns Island business
A judge denied bond for Grier Friday morning on charges related to a deadly September shooting...
Taco Bell homicide suspect in custody, police say

Latest News

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
South Carolina rides fast start to 30-24 win over Texas A&M
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round...
McIlroy pulls ahead at Congaree with return to No. 1 in view
South Carolina State improved to 3-4 on the year with an upset win over NC Central on Saturday
South Carolina State beats North Carolina Central 26-24
Charleston Southern fell at home on Saturday night to Gardner-Webb
Fisher leads Gardner-Webb past Charleston Southern 28-14