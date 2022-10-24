SC Lottery
The Charleston Catholic School participating in Red Ribbon Campaign

Monday kicks off Red Ribbon Week, a week meant to encourage students and educators to live a...
Monday kicks off Red Ribbon Week, a week meant to encourage students and educators to live a drug-free lifestyle.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:49 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday kicks off Red Ribbon Week, a week meant to encourage students and educators to live a drug-free lifestyle.

Principal Fred McKay of the Charleston Catholic School said they’re taking this week to celebrate making good choices in students’ and educators’ lives, and to talk to students about the importance of living a drug-free lifestyle.

McKay said the school will be hanging red ribbons throughout the campus Monday and holding an assembly for the students. He said the school’s main focus is raising awareness, especially considering the young age of their students.

Although the students are young, he said if they can plant seeds about the importance of living drug-free now, it will hopefully stick with them through high school and beyond.

“We always want to be a part, as adults, especially as administrators and teachers, of forming young people in the right way. And certainly, this gives us an opportunity to do that,” McKay said.

For more information about how you can participate in Red Ribbon Week click here. 

