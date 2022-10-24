Charleston Police hire new director to oversee racial bias audit, policing practices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Charleston Police’s newest hires says she wants to use data to drive decisions on how to make policing better and more equitable for the community.

Jill Eidson has spent the last 17 years working in Philadelphia’s criminal justice system. She wants to use data to learn more about the day-to-day interactions police have with the community.

As part of her duties, Eidson will be overseeing the racial bias audit and complying with the six recommendations that are left over.

“For the long-term, my goals would definitely be making sure the Charleston Police Department is 100% compliant with the racial bias audit from 2019,” Eidson said. “Also, bringing in a third-party assessment team to make sure that the audit is up to par and then also developing a process for ongoing evaluation to make sure the Charleston Police department continues to meet the high standards.”

In her first six months, Eidson wants to understand more about the data the agency collects and how it can be used to answer questions from both the community and the department.

Eidson she wants to work with outside research agencies to see what practices work best and to learn what it means to be an officer in Charleston. She does not have a police background.

She said she is also interested in learning more about the types of incidents police respond to and whether they use force while on those calls.

Eidson said she is looking for feedback from the community to better understand their needs. You can leave your feedback for her department by clicking this page.

