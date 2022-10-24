Comfortable start to the week with increasing rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We will stay dry early this week with high pressure in control. This means we will see more sunshine with warmer temperatures; highs will be near 80 degrees this afternoon and Tuesday. We soar into the upper 70s to low 80s ahead of a cold front Wednesday. The front will approach our area on Wednesday. An isolated shower is possible, but most spots should stay dry. We stay near 80 degrees for end of the week before some slightly cooler temperatures return for the weekend. Off and on shower chances will return Friday and stick around through the weekend as another front approaches the area.

TROPICS: A trough of low pressure east of Bermuda has a low chance of development during the next few days (10%). The disturbance could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics early this week while it moves west-northwestward across the subtropical Atlantic. Further development is not expected as it moves into the cooler waters of the northwestern Atlantic.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77, Low 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78, Low 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 80, Low 61.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79, Low 61.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 77, Low 60.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.