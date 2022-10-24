SC Lottery
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. Law enforcement began lifesaving efforts and called for EMS. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still investigating the shooting. Officials say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

