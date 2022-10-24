Early voting for 2022 general election opens Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early voting begins Monday across South Carolina for the 2022 general election.

Voting officials say although early voting is untraditional, it’s continuing to grow in the state and is becoming popular.

Charleston County Board of Elections Executive Director Isaac Cramer wants to ensure everyone knows what to do. Early voting locations will be open from Monday through Nov. 5. Early voting locations will be closed Sunday. Doors will open as early as 8:30 a.m. and close by 6 p.m.

If you are a registered voter with a valid Identification card you can vote early but not everyone can vote absentee. A few qualifications for absentee voting include persons with physical disabilities and persons sixty-five years of age or older.

Cramer says absentee ballot applications must be returned no later than Friday. Absentee ballot delivery time is dependent on the mail system so Cramer says it’s best to get applications in early or come in to vote if you can.

“We have fully trained staff at each location. It’s where you work, where you live, where you grocery shop, that’s where we are for early voting, we’re near major areas where people are aware of,” Cramer says.

To find an early voting center or update your voter information click here.

