Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A six-month-old baby is dead, and the father is now in jail but has not been charged with the child’s death.

38-year-old Colie Dawkins was arrested earlier this morning and charged with unlawful conduct to a child. Investigators say they received a call around midnight from the mother of the six-month-old about a domestic dispute with the father in the prosperity area of Newberry County.

The sheriff says they’re trying to figure out what happened to 6-month-old Legacy between the time her father picked her up, to the time she was found unresponsive in the back seat of his car.

“I just cannot believe that something like this happened on my road. Nothing like this has ever happened in Newberry,” said Alice Counts a resident in Newberry.

“I just can’t understand how anything that bad could happen,” said Lee Whitker, another resident.

A community now rattled following the news of a six-month-old found dead in the custody of her father. Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster tells WIS their investigation began with a phone call to police at midnight from the mother about a domestic dispute.

“When the officers got on the scene it was determined that she allowed the child to go with the biological father to his home. Which we believed to be in the Greenville-Spartanburg area,” said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

Sheriff Foster says a few moments after picking up the six-month-old who we’ve learned is named Legacy—the father called the mother and began arguing with her. Investigators don’t know what that argument was about.

Sheriff Foster says, “At some point during that argument he began to threaten the child’s life.”

Sheriff Foster tells WIS those threats began after Dawkins demanded the mother meet him at a nearby hotel. A bolo was put out for Dawkins’s white Prius around 2 A.M., Monday morning. He was later located at a 76 gas station off Highway 34.

“He was very agitated. He was very aggressive in nature,” said Sheriff Foster.

6-month-old Legacy was found unresponsive in the back seat with no car restraints.

Sheriff Foster says, “We called EMS and we also began to take measures to try and revive the child.”

But unfortunately, those measures did not work. Legacy was pronounced dead at the Newberry Memorial Hospital. Dawkins was arrested at the scene.

He says, “We’re going to have to figure out what happened between the time he was allowed to have the child, he did not kidnap the child but when he was allowed to have the child and this telephone argument took place. We’ve got to figure out what happened in between and then what happened to the child.”

“Come on sheriff. Let’s get him in the jailhouse where he needs to be. You can’t kill children. They’re our future,” said Counts.

An autopsy has been scheduled for the baby girl today. We hope to get those results within the next 24 hours.

Once a cause of death is determined, Dawkins’ charges could be upgraded. The sheriff says the charge he’s currently facing is a felony and carries a sentence of 10 years. The sheriff tells me that Legacy had no marks on her that showed she had been physically harmed.

Sheriff Foster says when deputies arrested the father there were alcohol bottles in the car and a scent of alcohol on his breath but according to the police report, it is unknown whether Dawkins was under the influence at the time.

