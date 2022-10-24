FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks 2 left lanes on I-26W

SC Lottery
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
The crash happened at exit 215 and is currently shutting down two left lanes.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that a crash is impacting Sunday night traffic on I-26 westbound.

The crash happened at exit 215 and is currently shutting down two left lanes.

It was reported just before 11 p.m. and does involve injuries, according to troopers in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

