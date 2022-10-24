SC Lottery
Georgetown County road closed after tractor trailer overturns(Georgetown Fire and EMS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Saint Delights Road is closed as Georgetown County firefighters work to upright and overturned tractor trailer.

Saints Delight Rd is closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews work to upright the truck.

Firefighters have been on in the area of Dawhoo Lake Rd since a little after 6 a.m. Monday morning.

There were no reported injuries.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

