SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Group holds signs, does Nazi salutes in support of Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets

Photos show a small group of people on an overpass holding banners that read, “Honk if you know...
Photos show a small group of people on an overpass holding banners that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” The group is also seen doing the Nazi salute.(Rep. Karen Bass/@KarenBassLA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Demonstrators in Los Angeles are being condemned for publicly supporting antisemitic tweets from Kanye West.

Photos show a small group of people on an overpass Saturday holding banners that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.” The group is also seen doing the Nazi salute.

One of West’s tweets from Oct. 8 said he was “going death con three on Jewish people.”

West, also known as Ye, said he was sorry for the people he hurt but that he did not regret the comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philly's in Summerville says it will close on Monday after 32 years in business.
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
Melissa Highsmith's brother, Jeff Highsmith, holds a missing poster as they distribute flyers...
Family of kidnapped child searches for answers after tip leads to Daniel Island
Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m.
Teen arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
Brandon Kendall Brooks, 33, of Charleston, is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation...
2 Lowcountry men arrested on child sex crime charges

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in...
3 wounded in shooting at St. Louis high school, police say
South Carolina voters who had not already checked for the location of their polling place by...
SC Election Commission’s website goes down on first day of early voting
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers’ leader gets COVID
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing