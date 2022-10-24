Medical experts detail dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are warning the community about marijuana laced with amphetamines and fentanyl.

The department announced Friday that officers seized the marijuana while looking into two overdoses, and investigators believe the laced drugs may have been a factor in the overdoses.

🛑Public Service Announcement🛑 The Summerville Police Department has seized Marijuana that has tested presumptive for... Posted by Summerville Police Department on Thursday, October 20, 2022

When it comes to fentanyl in particular, MUSC doctors say just a small amount can be very deadly. Common symptoms after taking something laced with fentanyl are slow breathing and having a hard time breathing, lower blood pressure, change or altered consciousness, and extremities or around the mouth turning blue.

Dr. Thomas Lewis is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at MUSC. He says it can be lifesaving to use test strips and have Narcan nasal spray for reversal in case of an accidental overdose. But there are many dangers, and you must get medical help.

“The thing that’s so important to know about fentanyl is that even if Narcan is available, someone might use a Narcan kit once or even twice and start to feel better, but fentanyl has such a long half-life, that a couple hours later you might actually still be in a danger zone area when it comes to your breathing,” Lewis says.

Lewis says if you are struggling with addiction or worried about encountering laced substances you can reach out to your county drug and alcohol center for programs and resources.

“One of the big takeaways from this particular story is you can’t be quite sure what you’re taking. And I work with patients every day here at MUSC who tell me that they at some point or another have used a substance and thought it was one thing, but it ended up being something else. I think step one is just remembering that any illicit substance can be laced with something else,” Lewis warns.

He says MUSC, along with many medical facilities in Charleston, have evidence-based treatment for people struggling with addiction and encourages anyone in need to reach out.

For more resources and information on free Narcan and fentanyl test strips, click here.

