No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting.

Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot. Law enforcement began lifesaving efforts and called for EMS. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still investigating the shooting. Officials say no arrests have been made.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

