Police investigating deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a shooting Sunday afternoon left one person dead.

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a male victim of an unknown age “with an injury consistent to a gunshot,” according to Deputy Chief Ken Hagge.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

As of now, Hagge said there is no available description of a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

