SC Election Commission’s website goes down on first day of early voting

South Carolina voters who had not already checked for the location of their polling place by the start of early voting ran into a glitch Monday morning.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina voters who had not already checked for the location of their polling place by the start of early voting ran into a glitch Monday morning.

SCVotes.gov, the State Election Commission’s website that provides information on voting including the location of polling places, eligibility requirements and sample ballots, went down Monday morning. Visitors encountered an error message rather than the information they needed.

The State Election Commission's website, SCVotes.gov, experienced an outage Monday on the first day of early voting for the general election.(Live 5)

Executive Director Chris Whitmire said they are working to get the site back up soon. He said there was no scheduled maintenance at the time the site stopped loading.

The reason for the outage was being investigated, but Whitmire said they are focused on getting it back online.

The commission provided a list of polling locations despite the website outage.

Here are the early voting centers in the Lowcountry:

Beaufort County

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office - 15 John Galt Rd., Beaufort
  • Bluffton Recreation Center - 611B Ulmer Rd., Bluffton
  • Hilton Head Government Complex - 539 William Hilton Pkwy., Hilton Head Island
  • St. Helena Branch Library - 6355 Johnathan Francis Senior Rd., St. Helena Island

Berkeley County

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office - 1003 U.S. Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner
  • Hanahan Library - 1216 Old Murray Ct., Hanahan
  • St. Stephen Library - 113 Ravenell Drive St. St. Stephen

Charleston County

  • Baxter-Patrick James Island Library - 1858 S. Grimball Rd., Charleston
  • Hollywood/St. Paul’s Library 5130 SC-165, Hollywood
  • John’s Island Regional Library - 3521 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
  • Main Downtown Charleston Library - 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
  • Mount Pleasant Seacoast Church - 750 Long Point Rd., Mount Pleasant
  • West Ashley Seacoast Church - 2049 Savannah Hwy., Charleston

Colleton County

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office - 2471 Jefferies Hwy. Walterboro

Dorchester County

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office - 201 Johnson St., St. George
  • St. George Civic Center - 303 Ridge St., St. George
  • Rollins Edwards Community Center - 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville
  • Westcott Community Center - 9006 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston

Georgetown County

  • County Voter Registration and Elections Office - 303 N. Hazard St., Georgetown
  • Andrews Recreation Center - 220 S. Cedar Ave., Andrews
  • Choppee Recreation Center - 8259 Choppee Rd., Georgetown
  • Litchfield Exchange (Behind Applewood House of Pancakes) - 14363 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island

Williamsburg County

  • Alex Chatman Auditorium - 147 West Main St., Kingstree
  • JJ Mitcheom Community Center - 2233 Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway

Here is the full statewide list of early voting centers provided by the State Election Commission:

