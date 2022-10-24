SC Election Commission’s website goes down on first day of early voting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina voters who had not already checked for the location of their polling place by the start of early voting ran into a glitch Monday morning.

SCVotes.gov, the State Election Commission’s website that provides information on voting including the location of polling places, eligibility requirements and sample ballots, went down Monday morning. Visitors encountered an error message rather than the information they needed.

The State Election Commission's website, SCVotes.gov, experienced an outage Monday on the first day of early voting for the general election. (Live 5)

Executive Director Chris Whitmire said they are working to get the site back up soon. He said there was no scheduled maintenance at the time the site stopped loading.

The reason for the outage was being investigated, but Whitmire said they are focused on getting it back online.

The commission provided a list of polling locations despite the website outage.

Here are the early voting centers in the Lowcountry:

Beaufort County

County Voter Registration and Elections Office - 15 John Galt Rd., Beaufort

Bluffton Recreation Center - 611B Ulmer Rd., Bluffton

Hilton Head Government Complex - 539 William Hilton Pkwy., Hilton Head Island

St. Helena Branch Library - 6355 Johnathan Francis Senior Rd., St. Helena Island

Berkeley County

County Voter Registration and Elections Office - 1003 U.S. Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner

Hanahan Library - 1216 Old Murray Ct., Hanahan

St. Stephen Library - 113 Ravenell Drive St. St. Stephen

Charleston County

Baxter-Patrick James Island Library - 1858 S. Grimball Rd., Charleston

Hollywood/St. Paul’s Library 5130 SC-165, Hollywood

John’s Island Regional Library - 3521 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Main Downtown Charleston Library - 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Mount Pleasant Seacoast Church - 750 Long Point Rd., Mount Pleasant

West Ashley Seacoast Church - 2049 Savannah Hwy., Charleston

Colleton County

County Voter Registration and Elections Office - 2471 Jefferies Hwy. Walterboro

Dorchester County

County Voter Registration and Elections Office - 201 Johnson St., St. George

St. George Civic Center - 303 Ridge St., St. George

Rollins Edwards Community Center - 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville

Westcott Community Center - 9006 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston

Georgetown County

County Voter Registration and Elections Office - 303 N. Hazard St., Georgetown

Andrews Recreation Center - 220 S. Cedar Ave., Andrews

Choppee Recreation Center - 8259 Choppee Rd., Georgetown

Litchfield Exchange (Behind Applewood House of Pancakes) - 14363 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island

Williamsburg County

Alex Chatman Auditorium - 147 West Main St., Kingstree

JJ Mitcheom Community Center - 2233 Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway

Here is the full statewide list of early voting centers provided by the State Election Commission:

