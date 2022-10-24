Shooting in Hampton County over the weekend leaves two dead

Garnett, S.C. (WTOC) - On Saturday Oct. 22, officers from the Hampton County Sherrif’s Office and the Estill, Gifford, Varnville and Yemassee police departments responded to multiple addresses on Bryant Road in Garnett.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers encountered a large gathering and began to secure the scene and provided aid to the victims. Weapons, shell casings and other evidence were secured. Multiple vehicles were also damaged.

The victims were 19-year-old Jashown Figueroa from Garnett and 52-year-old Tyrone Bryant from Estill. They both died at the scene.

This investigation has now been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

