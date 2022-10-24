Teen arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a teen has been arrested in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Deputy Chief Ken Hagge. The girl was being held in the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a male victim of an unknown age “with an injury consistent to a gunshot,” Hagge said.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

