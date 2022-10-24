SC Lottery
Tip leads police to arrest of suspect in deadly December shooting

Rashiean Richmond Washington, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and one county of second-degree arson, deputies say.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested the suspect in a shooting that left two people dead in December.

Rashiean Richmond Washington, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and one county of second-degree arson, deputies say.

North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Ken Hagge said officers received a tip at approximately 1:26 p.m. about Washington being in the area of the armory on Lakawanna Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and spotted a man matching the description the tipster provided.

The man, identified as Washington, ran away when officers approached, Hagge said. After officers set up a perimeter, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search with air support and North Charleston Police K-9s also began a ground track.

Washington was captured without further incident at approximately 3:15 p.m., Hagge said.

The charges stem from a double shooting on Dec. 27 at the Filbin Creek Apartments in the 1200 block of Sumner Avenue in which both victims died, investigators say.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victims as 21-year-old Jasmond Grant and 17-year-old Damarion Champagne, both from Charleston. They died at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 from a gunshot wound, she said.

Washington was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

