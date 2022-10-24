SC Lottery
Turnout sets new record on first day of early voting

Voters stand in line at the Berkeley County Voter Registration building on Monday, the first...
Voters stand in line at the Berkeley County Voter Registration building on Monday, the first day of early voting in the November general election.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says voters set a new record Monday for early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election day.

SEC spokesman John Catalano said that as of late Monday afternoon, approximately 40,000 people had already voted, nearly doubling the previous single-day early voting record set on June 10, the last day of early voting in statewide primaries.

As the first day of early voting began, the SCVotes.gov website went down after a high percentage increase in web traffic. At the Berkeley County Voter Registration building, voting officials say there was a large line before the doors even opened.

Berkeley County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Rose Brown said they have had a very good turnout so far and believes lines will remain steadily busy for this election.

“This is much busier than we started for the primary election,” Brown said. “I just think that more people are just interested in voting during the general election. A lot of people do not participate in a primary election even though they should, and they can.”

Registered voters can vote early in the 2022 election through Nov. 5 to avoid lines on Nov. 8. Early voting locations are closed on Sundays. The doors are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters in line at the Berkeley County Voter Registration building say it took around 20 to 30 minutes to get through the line as of around 1 p.m. on Monday.

As she was leaving the registration building, voter Kathy Hayden shared why she decided to vote early.

“Well, the lines will be a lot shorter already voting. I just want to make sure my vote counts. Everyone should vote. Everyone should come out and vote,” Hayden said.

In preparation for early voting, Brown said the county prepared for Monday in the same manner they prepare for election day by making sure they have adequate polling workers and equipment for each early voting center.

“I just want all the voters in Berkeley County to know that they can utilize the early voting locations. If they’re not available for early voting or if they want to wait till election day, go to their polls on Election Day and cast their vote in the election,” Brown said. “Every election is very important.”

To find an early voting center or update your voter information visit the SCVotes.gov website.

