SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4 teens killed in crash possibly linked to TikTok car-theft challenge, authorities say

A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in New York may have been...
A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in New York may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge.(Antenore via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge, a police commissioner said.

A total of six teenagers were in a speeding Kia that crashed at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, Buffalo police said. The car had been reported stolen Sunday night.

All five of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle, police said. Four of them, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were killed. The fifth passenger was hospitalized in intensive care, and the 16-year-old driver was treated at a hospital and released.

The driver was ticketed for criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The Erie County district attorney’s office is investigating the crash and expects to file additional charges, spokesperson Kait Munro said. It wasn’t clear if the driver had an attorney who could speak for him.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters Monday that the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that encourages people to break into Kia cars using cellphone chargers.

The so-called Kia challenge, first posted over the summer, shows how to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver. Many police departments around the country have reported increases in Kia and Hyundai thefts since the video was posted.

A class-action lawsuit filed in September in Orange County, California, alleges that Kias built between 2011 and 2021 as well as Hyundais built from 2015 to 2021 lack anti-theft parts called engine immobilizers, making the cars easier to steal than other models. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages from the automakers and a nationwide recall.

Representatives for Kia and Hyundai did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
Philly's in Summerville says it will close on Monday after 32 years in business.
Summerville restaurant closing Monday after 32 years
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company
Rashiean Richmond Washington, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of murder, two...
Tip leads police to arrest of suspect in deadly December shooting

Latest News

Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
Writer-director James Gunn appears at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad" in Los Angeles on...
Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination