Athletes, volunteers work together to create ‘field of dreams’ in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Before the sun peeks over the treetops on any given Saturday, miracles are taking place on the diamond of the Joe Griffith Miracle Field in West Ashley.

It’s home to the Charleston Miracle League, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) baseball league available to children and adults in the Charleston and Lowcountry area who have special needs.

Miguel Mata is over the Charleston Miracle League and says they are always excited to have groups come out and volunteer with them.

“What we have going on here, it makes such an impact in the community not only in the community that it serves, the special needs Community, but also the communities that come in and volunteer today”, Mata says. “The overall importance that our volunteers bring is that one of our missions that we have here at the Miracle League is like we like to say we put smiles on faces.”

“It’s baseball…but it’s a different type of baseball,” Monica Scott says.

Scott is the director of Queen’s Being, a mentoring group under Lowcountry Youth Services. Her girls and the young men from the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Club performed community service with the Charleston Miracle League two weekends ago.

The young people are there to assist the players, men and women of varying physical and mental abilities. The Phillies took on the White Sox this past Saturday.

McKendrick Dunn, the director of DGC, says he enjoyed watching the young men in his mentor group waking up and warming up to the concept of providing service to a different community.

“They’re seeing people who have special needs that still enjoy the sport of baseball,” Dunn says. “Their Spirits are high, they’re laughing they’re giving high fives. They’re enjoying themselves.”

ReZsaun Lewis serves as executive director of Lowcountry Youth Services, the umbrella group for DGC and Queens’ Being. Lewis says the value of community service cannot be overemphasized. His organization is made up largely of male and female volunteers, and he says he doesn’t want the young people to lose sight of the fact that the mentors could be doing other things.

“We want our young people to understand that they are part of that Village. They’re a part of that cycle. So getting them to give back to their communities is essential to making sure that we’re making that desired impact,” Lewis says.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.