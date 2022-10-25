Bosch plans to bring hundreds of new jobs to Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bosch will invest $260 million on developing an electric motor production line at its Dorchester County plant, the company said Tuesday.

The expansion to its mobility-related production is expected to bring 350 new jobs at its Dorchester Road location in North Charleston, according to a news release. The company, which has maintained operations in the county since 1974, plans to produce new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors. An electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to provide propulsion in electric vehicles.

“We have grown our electrification business globally and here in the North American region,” Bosch North America President Mike Mansuetti. “We’ve invested more than $6 billion in electromobility development, and in 2021, our global orders for electromobility surpassed $10 billion for the first time. Local production helps to advance our customers’ regional electrification strategies and further supports the market demand for electrification.”

The electric motors will be produced in a building that previously housed the production of diesel components. The company plans to expand the building by nearly 75,000 square feet to accommodate for future additional production of electric motors.

“As more electrified solutions come to the market, the strong footprint and skilled workforce in South Carolina are well established to help organizations bring these solutions to the market. We are grateful for another strong commitment from Bosch to our state,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Expansion efforts are expected to be complete by 2025. The company said it is re-skilling and up-skilling current Bosch associates as part of its transition.

Click here to get information or apply for new opportunities with the Bosch team.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

In August, Bosch also announced an expansion at its Anderson County facility to include the production of fuel cell stacks that will drive hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.