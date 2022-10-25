Bulldogs Sweep MEAC Weekly Football Honors

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 –Today, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) named South Carolina State senior wide receiver Shaquan Davis as this week’s football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Patrick Godbolt, a junior defensive end of South Carolina State, earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Additionally, the Bulldogs’ junior punter Dyson Roberts was named the Specialist of the Week, and sophomore offensive lineman Nick Taiste of South Carolina State was named the Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Davis (WR, 6-5, 210, Sr., Summerville S.C.) had six receptions accumulating 116 yards; his most extended play was for 35 yards. He ended the day with two touchdowns, helping the Bulldogs knock off the top-ranked North Carolina Central, culminating in a tight victory (26-24) in their MEAC opener.

Godbolt (DE, 6-3, 235, Jr., Blythewood, S.C.) accounted for seven tackles, with two for a total loss of nine yards. He got into the backfield for a three-yard sack and also forced an NCCU fumble.

Roberts (P, 5-11, 181, Jr. Sumter, S.C.) posted five punts for 214 yards, with an average of 42.8 yards per punt with a long of 54 yards. He also booted two punts inside the 20-yard line.

Nick Taiste (OL, 6-1, 295, So., West Columbia, S.C.) graded out at 96% against North Carolina Central, helping the Bulldogs accumulate 386 yards of total offense in 73 snaps. He recorded six pancake blocks without committing a penalty or yielding a sack.

Other Top Performers

Jack Forsyth (Howard) graded out at 95% accumulating five critical blocks/knockdowns in a Homecoming win over Delaware State.

Marcus Brown (Howard) had five tackles (two solos), a sack for nine yards and a quarterback hurry against Delaware State.

Jarett Hunter (Howard) rushed 10 times for a season-best 100 yards and a touchdown against Delaware State, including a 74-yard run in the fourth quarter.

