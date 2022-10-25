SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bulldogs Sweep MEAC Weekly Football Honors

South Carolina State Football
South Carolina State Football(Live 5 News)
By SC State Athletics
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 –Today, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) named South Carolina State senior wide receiver Shaquan Davis as this week’s football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola.  Patrick Godbolt, a junior defensive end of South Carolina State, earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Additionally, the Bulldogs’ junior punter Dyson Roberts was named the Specialist of the Week, and sophomore offensive lineman Nick Taiste of South Carolina State was named the Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Davis (WR, 6-5, 210, Sr., Summerville S.C.) had six receptions accumulating 116 yards; his most extended play was for 35 yards. He ended the day with two touchdowns, helping the Bulldogs knock off the top-ranked North Carolina Central, culminating in a tight victory (26-24) in their MEAC opener.

Godbolt (DE, 6-3, 235, Jr., Blythewood, S.C.) accounted for seven tackles, with two for a total loss of nine yards. He got into the backfield for a three-yard sack and also forced an NCCU fumble.

Roberts (P, 5-11, 181, Jr. Sumter, S.C.) posted five punts for 214 yards, with an average of 42.8 yards per punt with a long of 54 yards. He also booted two punts inside the 20-yard line.

Nick Taiste (OL, 6-1, 295, So., West Columbia, S.C.) graded out at 96% against North Carolina Central, helping the Bulldogs accumulate 386 yards of total offense in 73 snaps. He recorded six pancake blocks without committing a penalty or yielding a sack.

Other Top Performers

Jack Forsyth (Howard) graded out at 95% accumulating five critical blocks/knockdowns in a Homecoming win over Delaware State.

Marcus Brown (Howard) had five tackles (two solos), a sack for nine yards and a quarterback hurry against Delaware State.

Jarett Hunter (Howard) rushed 10 times for a season-best 100 yards and a touchdown against Delaware State, including a 74-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
Philly's in Summerville says it will close on Monday after 32 years in business.
Summerville restaurant closing Monday after 32 years
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) reacts in the second half during an NCAA college football...
Clemson’s Comeback: Similarities abound for No. 5 Tigers
McFadden, Shipley Again Garner ACC Accolades
Rush and Legette Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN College GameDay
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’