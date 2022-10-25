Charleston city leaders to vote on rental registration ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next steps for a rental registry in the city of Charleston will be introduced to the city council Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s city council Meeting, city leaders will vote on a proposed rental registration program targeting a specific neighborhood in downtown Charleston.

This comes after the city council deferred Tuesday a proposed ordinance to create a rental registry in August.

The Cannonborough Elliotborough neighborhood could be the first neighborhood in the city of Charleston to implement the pilot rental registration program if passed.

Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio said if the pilot is successful, they plan to expand the registration program city-wide.

As it stands, Riccio said the pilot program will require property owners with two or more rental properties in the Cannonborough Elliotborough neighborhood to apply for a business license.

He said the property owner, or representative, will need to live within 30 miles of the city, and properties will need to be registered with up-to-date contact information.

Riccio said the goal of the program is to guarantee property owners can be reached in a timely manner if needed, which, according to one long-term neighbor has been a problem in the past.

“You have some livability issues, whether it’s loud parties or trash, or just deterioration, and some of these people, you go look, and it’s under an LLC maybe from a different state. It’s just hard to get in touch with these people to create that communication,” Will Greene, a resident of the Cannonborough Elliotborough Neighborhood, said.

Greene said he’s lived in the Cannonborough Elliotborough Neighborhood for over 30 years.

He said he hopes the pilot program holds property owners accountable to take care of their properties and be reactive when issues arise with their renters.

Tuesday the first reading of this ordinance will be introduced and discussed, and then the council will vote on whether it moves to a second reading, or back to the drawing board. If the ordinance is adopted, the city said they expect it to go into effect at the beginning of January.

Tuesday’s city council meeting is at 5 p.m. at City Hall, located at 80 Broad Street.

