Charleston estimated to spend up to $100M on new operations complex

Five departments and multiple divisions would move over to the planned facility off Herbert Street, near Meeting Street.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is estimated to spend up to $100 million on a new facility to house all of the operational and fleet vehicles.

The city said they have over 280 vehicles that are stationed at their current operations base off Milford Street and could soon move it to a new facility that would be built just across the interstate.

A conceptual master plan of the 14-acre operations complex was presented to the Public Works Committee Monday night.

Five departments and multiple divisions, including stormwater, public services and traffic and transportation, would move over to the planned facility off Herbert Street, near Meeting Street.

Charleston Fire’s training facility and tower would also be moved over, as well as the police department’s radio shop.

The city said they lease the land on Milford Street and need a new facility not only to keep up with demand, but because the developer wants to clean up the land they currently use.

“The city is growing. Our facilities need to grow,” Parks and Capital Projects Deputy Director Edmund Most said. “We’re looking at growth within each individual department, but we’re also looking at housing vehicles there, maintaining vehicles there. It’s going to be a secured facility, and it’s going to be one that’s built to today’s code standards to withstand hurricanes and floods.”

Officials said they’re looking to present a design contract to the council by the end of this year and finish construction by the end of 2025.

