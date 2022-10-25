Cold front to bring a few showers to the area this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a cool start this morning we will continue to warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday bringing a few more clouds and a few spotty showers. Dry weather will return on Thursday before a few more small chances of rain with cooler temperatures Friday through Sunday.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure near Bermuda has a medium chance for development (40%) over the next few days . Environmental conditions are less favorable for development later in the week as the system moves northward toward cooler waters over the next few days. Additionally, an area of low pressure is expected to form between Puerto Rico and Bermuda in a few days. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some development of this system while it meanders over the southwestern Atlantic through the early part of the weekend. There’s a low chance for development (30%). Finally, an area of low pressure could form over the eastern Caribbean Sea by early this weekend. Gradual development is possible with this system over the next few days. There’s a low chance for development (20%) over the next five days. All disturbances pose no threat to our area at this time.

TODAY: Fog to Sunshine. High 78, Low 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73, Low 60.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73, Low 59.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 74, Low 60.

