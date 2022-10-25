SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold front to bring a few showers to the area this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a cool start this morning we will continue to warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday bringing a few more clouds and a few spotty showers. Dry weather will return on Thursday before a few more small chances of rain with cooler temperatures Friday through Sunday.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure near Bermuda has a medium chance for development (40%) over the next few days . Environmental conditions are less favorable for development later in the week as the system moves northward toward cooler waters over the next few days. Additionally, an area of low pressure is expected to form between Puerto Rico and Bermuda in a few days. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some development of this system while it meanders over the southwestern Atlantic through the early part of the weekend. There’s a low chance for development (30%). Finally, an area of low pressure could form over the eastern Caribbean Sea by early this weekend. Gradual development is possible with this system over the next few days. There’s a low chance for development (20%) over the next five days. All disturbances pose no threat to our area at this time.

TODAY: Fog to Sunshine. High 78, Low 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73, Low 60.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73, Low 59.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 74, Low 60.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m.
Teen arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Philly's in Summerville says it will close on Monday after 32 years in business.
Summerville restaurant closing Monday after 32 years
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Comfortable start to the week with increasing rain chances!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast