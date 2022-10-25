SC Lottery
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged

The North Charleston Police Department says a teen has been arrested in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who was fatally shot Sunday.

Kiarstaine Fields, 18, died at approximately 5:23 p.m. at the scene of the shooting pm Arbutus Avenue from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Ken Hagge said.

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Hagge said.

An incident report states officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenage suspect, whose name was not released because of her age, was being held in the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

