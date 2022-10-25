Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday night.

Deputies said Joshua Shoemaker escaped the detention center sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

According to deputies, it appears that Shoemaker was able to get out of the building using an emergency exit. He reportedly then used a blanket to cover the razor wire on top of the fence and climb over it. While going over the fence, deputies believe Shoemaker was cut somewhere on his body. They added that he left a small trail of blood before he got into a vehicle and left the area.

Bloodhounds tried to track Shoemaker but could only follow his trail to the road.

Deputies said they don’t believe there is any threat to anyone near the detention center since Shoemaker left in a vehicle. His last known address was in York County, so law enforcement in that area was also notified.

Shoemaker has been at the detention center since he was taken into custody on August 3, 2021, for Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Pointing and Presenting a Firearm and Assault and Battery. The Gaffney Police Department also charged him with Grand Larceny.

According to deputies, Shoemaker will be charged with Escape once he is taken back into custody. Anyone helping him will also face charges.

Anyone with information regarding Shoemaker is asked to local law enforcement or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 to leave an anonymous tip.

