Foggy start, sunny and warm finish today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect through 10 AM for the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Dense fog will limit visibility through mid morning before sunshine takes over and dominates the late morning hours through the afternoon. We expect a sunny and warm afternoon following a cool start with highs in the upper 70s. A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday bringing a few more clouds and a few spotty showers. Dry weather will return on Thursday before a few more small chances of rain with cooler temperatures Friday through Sunday.

TODAY: Fog to Sunshine. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 74.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 76.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.