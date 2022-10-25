High School Volleyball playoff scores (10/24)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

4-A playoffs - 2nd round

James Island 3, Westwood 0 - The Trojans will travel to North Myrtle Beach for round 3 on Wednesday

Beckham 3, Myrtle Beach 2 - The Bengals advance and will host Hilton Head on Wednesday in round 3

3-A playoffs - 2nd round

Philip Simmons 3, Darlington 0 - The Iron Horses will host Orangeburg in round 3 on Wednesday

Camden 3, Hanahan 0

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.