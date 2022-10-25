High School Volleyball playoff scores (10/24)
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
4-A playoffs - 2nd round
James Island 3, Westwood 0 - The Trojans will travel to North Myrtle Beach for round 3 on Wednesday
Beckham 3, Myrtle Beach 2 - The Bengals advance and will host Hilton Head on Wednesday in round 3
3-A playoffs - 2nd round
Philip Simmons 3, Darlington 0 - The Iron Horses will host Orangeburg in round 3 on Wednesday
Camden 3, Hanahan 0
