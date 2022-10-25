SC Lottery
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say

By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James Island man found a man on his property multiple times.

Authorities say deputies were called to a Tennent Street residence around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 for reports of shots fired in a yard. The resident told the deputies that there was a suspicious lifted pickup with loud exhaust parked in front of his house the night before, and he believed they were “scoping out the place.”

That night, the man reportedly saw the suspect in the neighbor’s bushes before he fired a single shot into the ground, the sheriff’s office says. The homeowner said one of the suspects began running toward him when he fired three more shots into the ground. That’s when the suspect got into the pickup and drove off.

The sheriff’s office says deputies patrolled the area, but didn’t find the suspect vehicle.

The homeowner’s gun was taken for testing, but will be returned to him, authorities say.

