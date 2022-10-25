SC Lottery
McFadden, Shipley Again Garner ACC Accolades

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 27-21 victory against No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.

The selections are Clemson’s eighth and ninth of the season. With the addition of the duo’s honors this week, Clemson has now garnered a total of 562 ACC weekly honors since 1968.

McFadden collected his fourth career ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week award, joining selections for performances against Wake Forest and South Carolina in 2021 and again against Wake Forest in 2022. He becomes the seventh Clemson lineman all-time to earn at least four career ACC weekly honors, and this week’s award pulls him one shy of his position coach, Thomas Austin, a five-time recipient during his playing career at Clemson.

Against Syracuse, McFadden graded out at 92 percent with five knockdowns while allowing zero pressures or sacks, according to Clemson’s coaching staff. The redshirt senior helped Clemson rush for a season-high 293 yards, the most among Power Five conference teams over the weekend, as Clemson’s ground game helped the Tigers overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit for the first time since the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl vs. LSU.

Shipley earned his third ACC Running Back of the Week award of the season and his second in as many weeks. Including three ACC Rookie of the Week accolades a year ago, Shipley has now earned six all-time ACC weekly honors, joining Trevor Lawrence, Sammy Watkins, Deshaun Watson, C.J. Spiller, Travis Etienne, Tajh Boyd, Anthony Simmons, Mitch Hyatt, Keith Adams, Steve Fuller and Woodrow Dantzler as the only players in Clemson history to collect at least six career weekly awards from the conference.

On Saturday, Shipley rushed for a career-high 172 yards on a career-high 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns. He set a career high in all-purpose yardage for a second straight week, finishing with 242 all-purpose yards in the contest, including 50 on Clemson’s go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown, the longest scoring run of his career.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

