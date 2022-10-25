Mount Pleasant community members react to recreation referendum before Election Day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant town councilmembers, sports coaches and parents got together Tuesday to publicly share their support for a recreation referendum that will be on the ballot for town residents.

With 30,000 new Mount Pleasant residents in 10 years, they say it’s well overdue to expand recreation in the town.

“With the growth that we have recently experienced in our town we really need to work together to improve the facilities that we have and make space for our children to play,” Holly Kingston, a Mount Pleasant mom, said.

On the ballot for Mount Pleasant voters will be a question about a $50 million recreation referendum that would fund Rifle Range Park, upgrade Park West’s indoor pool, add paths and preserve greenspace, among other things.

If you live in a $500,000 tax appraised home in Mount Pleasant, you would have to pay $80 a year or $6.67 a month.

Supporters of the referendum stress the need to provide family-friendly sports resources that they say would help reduce crime and make it easier for kids to be successful, all while enhancing quality of life.

“We have a very low crime rate here because our kids are out playing all different types of sports,” Gary Santos, a town councilmember, said.

However, those on the other side of the issue believe the plan would cause permanent environmental damage. Sonya Duvall started the Save the Park Facebook page to raise awareness about the plans to change the park off Rifle Range Road. She uses the park almost every day to walk her dog and loves the peace and quiet. When she heard about the plans, she felt sick.

“It actually made me ill,” Duvall said. “When they started clearing the trees I was just stunned.”

Duvall said besides getting rid of trees, she worries about the drainage of the future ballfields.

“This is a drainage basin, a natural drainage basin, and they will put ballfields there and they will flood,” Duvall said.

Howard Chapman, town councilman, said hurting the environment is not their goal.

“It’s preserving park land for the future,” Chapman said. “It’s preserving by taking it off the market and not allowing these developers to gobble up the greenspace in Mount Pleasant.”

