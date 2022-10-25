SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mount Pleasant community members react to recreation referendum before Election Day

Mount Pleasant town councilmembers, sports coaches and parents got together Tuesday to publicly share their support for a recreation referendum that will be on
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant town councilmembers, sports coaches and parents got together Tuesday to publicly share their support for a recreation referendum that will be on the ballot for town residents.

With 30,000 new Mount Pleasant residents in 10 years, they say it’s well overdue to expand recreation in the town.

“With the growth that we have recently experienced in our town we really need to work together to improve the facilities that we have and make space for our children to play,” Holly Kingston, a Mount Pleasant mom, said.

On the ballot for Mount Pleasant voters will be a question about a $50 million recreation referendum that would fund Rifle Range Park, upgrade Park West’s indoor pool, add paths and preserve greenspace, among other things.

If you live in a $500,000 tax appraised home in Mount Pleasant, you would have to pay $80 a year or $6.67 a month.

Supporters of the referendum stress the need to provide family-friendly sports resources that they say would help reduce crime and make it easier for kids to be successful, all while enhancing quality of life.

“We have a very low crime rate here because our kids are out playing all different types of sports,” Gary Santos, a town councilmember, said.

However, those on the other side of the issue believe the plan would cause permanent environmental damage. Sonya Duvall started the Save the Park Facebook page to raise awareness about the plans to change the park off Rifle Range Road. She uses the park almost every day to walk her dog and loves the peace and quiet. When she heard about the plans, she felt sick.

“It actually made me ill,” Duvall said. “When they started clearing the trees I was just stunned.”

Duvall said besides getting rid of trees, she worries about the drainage of the future ballfields.

“This is a drainage basin, a natural drainage basin, and they will put ballfields there and they will flood,” Duvall said.

Howard Chapman, town councilman, said hurting the environment is not their goal.

“It’s preserving park land for the future,” Chapman said. “It’s preserving by taking it off the market and not allowing these developers to gobble up the greenspace in Mount Pleasant.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
Philly's in Summerville says it will close on Monday after 32 years in business.
Summerville restaurant closing Monday after 32 years
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company
Rashiean Richmond Washington, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of murder, two...
Tip leads police to arrest of suspect in deadly December shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant community members react to recreation referendum before Election Day
Pastor Alfrieda Deas is the founder of Bounce Back Basic Church Ministries and Walking Women...
Non-profit leaders of homelessness fight call for help as cold temperatures approach
Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 78.
Troopers: 1 killed in Dorchester Co. crash involving tractor-trailer