Mount Pleasant leaders back recreation referendum

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - If you live in Mount Pleasant there will be a new referendum question on the November ballot.

The $50 million recreation referendum includes expanding town tennis courts, adding bike paths and preserving land.

About 10 years ago, Mount Pleasant and Charleston County Parks purchased 245 acres on Rifle Range Road. The intent was for it to be used as active and passive park space. Town officials say the project has already been approved under the Mount Pleasant capital improvement plan, but the funding has been lacking.

Perry Rourk with Mount Pleasant’s Recreation Advisory Committee says if the community votes yes on the ballot, the $50 million referendum will provide something for everyone. This includes funding Rifle Range Park, upgrading Park West’s indoor pool, and maintaining the many other facilities listed on the project.

If you live in a $500,000 tax-appraised home in Mount Pleasant, you would be paying $80 a year or $6.67 a month to make this happen.

“This referendum also guarantees that those funds have to be used to complete these five projects that are listed in the referendum. The residents have the ability to vote on it, which is great, and also there’s a sunset provision on it which means in 15 years this tax will automatically expire, it goes away,” Rourk says.

With 30,000 new residents in 10 years, Rourk says they still have a lack of active park spaces, and they are looking to expand the town’s resources.

Several town officials will be at the Memorial Waterfront Park today at 10:30 a.m. to share information with the community on this referendum.

