Nikki Haley endorses Ellen Weaver for SC education chief

A position up for grabs on the midterm elections ballot for state superintendent of education.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A position up for grabs on the midterm elections ballot for state superintendent of education.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley made a trip to the Lowcountry Monday to endorse Republican Ellen Weaver in her bid to become the state’s public education chief.

The debate over Weaver’s qualifications has dominated the race that will determine the next leader of education policy for the state’s students and teachers.

The other names you’ll see on the ballot are Democrat Lisa Ellis, a Richland Two teacher and the founder of the South Carolina teacher advocacy group SC for Ed, who will be in Summerville on October 29 and Green Party candidate Patricia Mickel running for the top education job.

