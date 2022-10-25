Non-profit leaders of homelessness fight call for help as cold temperatures approach

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With temperatures dropping and winter months ahead, non-profit leaders of the fight against homelessness in the Lowcountry are worried about the long-term safety of people without shelter.

Pastor Alfrieda Deas is the founder of Bounce Back Basic Church Ministries and Walking Women Welfare Movement. Her ministry along with help from other non-profits in the Lowcountry have established four transitional houses for women and a transitional housing complex for men.

Deas says she and her fellow volunteers often get at least 15 calls a day from someone looking for a roof over their heads, and the non-profits need help.

“This is a movement of community leaders who care, who have a heart. The cold winter months are coming, and we are concerned about where these people will be able to stay, the support they can get from outside community agencies. So we are making a plea,” Deas says.

Deas, her board members, volunteers at the transitional housing and former residents are asking for help from people who can find it in their hearts to donate, and local leaders to bring these issues of funding for homeless programs to cities’ agendas. Pastor Thomas Dixon works with many of the non-profits.

“A lot of those calls we get every day are people who called the government first, and they say have you called the non-profits,” Dixon says.

Dixon says the organizations are hoping to find more community partners and advocate for local funding to increase services. Deas and her partners will hold a Forum to discuss how people can serve the homeless and receive start-up guidance to open additional transitional housing. The forum will be on November 5 at 1 p.m. at Bounce Back Inc. located at 5609 Craig Rd. Deas and Dixon hope other non-profits, churches and local leaders will attend.

Lisa Swehla was homeless for a few years. Now, she has survived and has the resources to help others.

“We are looking for houses, we are looking for people, we’re looking for donations, we are looking for prayer, we are looking for support, whatever,” Swehla says.

Wendell Brown is the Chairman of the Board for Bounce Back Inc. and also used to be homeless for a period of time.

“My experience is that being homelessness is not always a choice but it’s a reality and people who are homelessness are just seeking that entity and that opportunity. I just couldn’t wait to find somebody that would accept me, to open a door,” Brown says.

Brown says a lot of people who call in search of transitional housing are actively working or looking for work and want a community to help them through their tough time. That’s why

Shontia Gilliard runs two of the four transitional houses for women in the Lowcountry. She says all kinds of women come through the doors and they leave with new skills and a second chance at a good life.

“They range from general homelessness, to domestic violence, to addiction, just all walks of life. And we are providing a structured environment for them to live because we don’t just want to take them off the streets, we want to prepare them to be able reenter society and live productively,” Gilliard says.

If you are interested in attending the forum you can reach out to Bounce Back Inc., here.

The City of North Charleston says they do collaborate with the Navigation Center, Hope Center, Neighbors Together and Aldergate Warming Shelter. The City of Charleston has a homeless outreach team that works with local shelters including 180 Place and warming shelters to contact people in the city and connect them to resources.

