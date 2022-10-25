SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday evening.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown business Tuesday evening for a shooting incident following an argument between two people.

Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees of a Queen Street business got into an altercation around 5 p.m. when one of them fired at least once.

Video from our crew on scene shows police focusing their efforts in an alley near Poogan’s Porch and Husk.

Police say no one was hurt in the gunfire.

Charleston Police Department detectives are investigating the incident. Both employees are on scene, police say.

Authorities say there is no active threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
Philly's in Summerville says it will close on Monday after 32 years in business.
Summerville restaurant closing Monday after 32 years
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company
Rashiean Richmond Washington, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of murder, two...
Tip leads police to arrest of suspect in deadly December shooting

Latest News

Mount Pleasant town councilmembers, sports coaches and parents got together Tuesday to publicly...
Mount Pleasant community members react to recreation referendum before Election Day
The expansion to its mobility-related production is expected to bring 350 new jobs at its...
Bosch plans to bring hundreds of new jobs to Dorchester County
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James...
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant community members react to recreation referendum before Election Day