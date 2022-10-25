Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown business Tuesday evening for a shooting incident following an argument between two people.

Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees of a Queen Street business got into an altercation around 5 p.m. when one of them fired at least once.

Video from our crew on scene shows police focusing their efforts in an alley near Poogan’s Porch and Husk.

Police say no one was hurt in the gunfire.

Charleston Police Department detectives are investigating the incident. Both employees are on scene, police say.

Authorities say there is no active threat to the community.

