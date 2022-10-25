Powerball jackpot grows to biggest jackpot of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the Powerball’s top prize has grown to the largest jackpot of 2022 and the fifth-largest ever offered.

When Wednesday’s drawing is held, anyone who matches all six numbers will win a $700 million jackpot.

The jackpot run has already produced wins across the Palmetto State, including a $1 million win in Myrtle Beach, a $200,000 win in Greenville, and $50,000 wins for players in Rock Hill, Columbia, Hilton Head Island and Little River, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

Players can win $1 million for matching the first five white ball numbers or win $4 for matching only the red Powerball number. There are eight ways to win prizes in addition to the jackpot, she said.

Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:59 p.m. and odds of winning that $700 million jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.