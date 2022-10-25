Troopers: 1 killed in Dorchester Co. crash involving tractor-trailer

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 78.

The crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. near Molly Road, according to LCpl. Nick Pye. A 2004 Sedan that was headed west on Highway 78 collided with a 2022 International tractor-trailer traveling east, he said.

The driver of the sedan died as a result of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, Pye said.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation, Pye said.

