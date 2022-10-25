SC Lottery
Troopers: 1 killed in Dorchester Co. crash involving tractor-trailer

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 78.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 78.

The crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. near Molly Road, according to LCpl. Nick Pye. A 2004 Sedan that was headed west on Highway 78 collided with a 2022 International tractor-trailer traveling east, he said.

The driver of the sedan died as a result of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, Pye said.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation, Pye said.

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m.
Philly's in Summerville says it will close on Monday after 32 years in business.
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
The expansion to its mobility-related production is expected to bring 350 new jobs at its...
The next steps for a rental registry in the city of Charleston will be introduced to the city...
