Upper peninsula residents push for safer intersections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People that live on Charleston’s upper peninsula are fighting for safer streets. The roads of biggest concern are Rutledge, Moultrie, Simons, and King Street, all of which are heavy traffic areas that cut through neighborhoods and schools.

The intersection of King and Grove Streets is right in front of Charleston Charter School for Math and Science. At around 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., kids are crossing the street.

Anthony Del Porto, an upper peninsula resident, says dangerous things happen at the same time.

“Cars are coming off of the interstate,” Del Porto said. “They’re coming from I-26 and using Rutledge taking 26 all the way to the crosstown. So, they still got their interstate brain on and they’re driving aggressively.”

People that live around here say drivers hardly yield for pedestrians or crossing guards.

“They don’t really respect the crosswalks,” Del Porto said. “They definitely don’t respect the crosswalks if the crossing guard is not in them.”

Officials with SCDOT, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the city’s traffic and transportation department, and more agencies addressed the public, making points that all these roads are state-owned. The city would have to get more funding to conduct traffic surveys and as far as school crossing guards, CCSO says they only have a third staffed.

This number is not meeting the jump in population in the area.

Jason Sakran, District 3 councilmember for the City of Charleston, says his constituents have been emailing him about this issue for at least two years.

“For all intents and purposes, this is a residential neighborhood,” Sakran said. “We got King Street, Rutledge Avenue coming through neighborhoods. People are moving to Charleston in droves. With all this additional population growth, we are also seeing increases in traffic.”

Del Porto says he created a petition last week that now has over 100 signatures pushing for roadway changes and more signage in this area. He says an ideal scenario would be having raised intersections so drivers would have to slow down, rumble strips and more school zone signs.

“I think if we get enough people on the petition and get it through, I think it will bring attention to it,” Del Porto said. “We might get some of the studies done that they’re talking about. Whether we can get it done to our actual pavement is modified is another question.”

Sakran says the considerations they’re pushing the most towards are more crossing guards, repainting crosswalks, more enforcement and visibility and obtaining city ownership of the roads.

City officials say the next step could be getting more funding for an intersection study, which could take 30-60 days to finish. Charleston Police Department also says they are taking back notes from the discussion to formulate plans for better enforcement.

