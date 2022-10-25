SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philly's in Summerville says it will close on Monday after 32 years in business.
Summerville restaurant closing Monday after 32 years
Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m.
Teen arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Melissa Highsmith's brother, Jeff Highsmith, holds a missing poster as they distribute flyers...
Family of kidnapped child searches for answers after tip leads to Daniel Island
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
Brandon Kendall Brooks, 33, of Charleston, is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation...
2 Lowcountry men arrested on child sex crime charges

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Upper peninsula residents push for safer intersections
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe
An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24,...
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
People that live on Charleston’s upper peninsula are fighting for safer streets.
Upper peninsula residents push for safer intersections