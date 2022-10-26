1 injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was taken to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting.
Police responded to Rivers and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police called a “non-life-threatening” injury.
No arrests have been made in the case, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.