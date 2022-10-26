SC Lottery
Biden to visit upstate New York, tout investment in computer chip plant

Biden signs CHIPS and Science Act
Biden signs CHIPS and Science Act(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -President Joe Biden said Wednesday a new computer chip plant in New York is an example of how his administration is giving U.S. semiconductor production a boost.

“American manufacturing is roaring back. As a matter of fact, I’m going to be heading up to Syracuse New York, that area, where our U.S. company Micron is going to invest $100 billion.”

Biden commented on the plant one day before he visits Syracuse, a short distance from a new computer chip plant Micron is building in Clay.

Micron has said the recently passed CHIPS Act helped facilitate the decision to invest. The new law authorized more than $52 billion in grants for semiconductor production.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says in addition to increasing U.S. production, changes could help decrease consumer prices for items that use computer chips like phones and cars.

Jordan Crenshaw: Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

“The CHIPS and Science Act is going to be a great first start to getting us to a place where we can begin to get those costs down for consumers, and really shoring up those supply chains,” U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President Jordan Crenshaw said.

The computer chip plant will be built in Clay, and is expected to create 50,000 jobs.

The initial investment is $20 billion. The Biden administration expects the president to speak at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

