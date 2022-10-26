SC Lottery
Candidates, parties looking for Latino support as midterms near

By Peter Zampa
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The midterm elections are fast approaching meaning candidates and parties are making last-minute pitches to voters. As they target voting blocks, many political strategists are hoping to sway Latino voters across the country.

“Republicans have put in the hard work. We’ve put in the hard work over several cycles,” said Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

Alvarez believes rapidly growing Latino communities are gravitating toward her party’s message. Historically Democrats dominate when it comes to Latino support, though it is not a monolithic voting bloc. In the 2020 general election, Latinos overwhelmingly supported Democrats and President Joe Biden, however notable fractures were exposed in places like Miami-Dade County, where Republicans and former President Donald Trump won, flipping a Congressional seat.

“We have seen great success and great trends with the growth of our party among Hispanics,” said Alvarez.

But Maca Casado from the Democratic National Committee argues Latinos are the reason President Biden is in office.

“They knew he was going to deliver,” said Casado.

Casado says Democrats are focused on visiting the many different types of Latino communities across the country, highlighting what she considers to be policy wins like student loan forgiveness, the Inflation Reduction Act, and low unemployment rates among Latinos.

“We’re very proud to take the message of everything the Biden-Harris administration is accomplishing for Latinos,” said Casado.

The 2020 Census showed 62 million people identified as Latino are living in this country. Looking at key Congressional races in states like Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Florida, Latino voters are pivotal.

“I think it’s really healthy for Democracy when both parties think we have to compete, and compete vigorously, for voters,” said Mark Rom, a political expert from Georgetown University.

Rom says the diversity in the voting block makes these votes up for grabs. He adds while some may be sympathetic to Democratic social programs, others may be swayed by conservative values. And despite historic success for Democrats, he thinks they will be penalized if they take those votes for granted.

“The party that’s most successful at getting Hispanic voters…they’re going to have a chance to change American politics,” said Rom.

Midterm election day is Tuesday, November 8th but millions of Americans are already utilizing early voting.

