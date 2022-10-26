City of Charleston discussing pay increases for city employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is considering raising wages for city employees in an effort to keep up with the cost of living.

At Wednesday’s City of Charleston Human Resources and Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee meeting, the committee presented recommendations for a cost-of-living adjustment for city employees.

The committee recommended a nine percent adjustment for 2023. It would go into effect the first full pay period in January.

The adjustment would increase the minimum wage to $16.35.

They also recommended an adjustment to sworn police and fire pay plans by 3% and non-sworn pay plans by 4.33%.

The total increase they talked about in the recommendation, with the cost-of-living adjustment, would be 12% for fire and police, and 13.33% for non-sworn employees.

The full city council plans to talk about the increase at the budget workshop next Tuesday.

