Coroner’s office recovers dead body in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating after a body that appears to have been dead for some time was recovered, according to Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office recovered the body at Meeting Street near Aragon Street, spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Details are limited as police have not said when the body was found.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the body but is working to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

