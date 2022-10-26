SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for missing Georgetown teen

Johnathan “Tyler” Massey, 16, was last seen at his home at 14250 N. Fraser St. at 8:30 a.m....
Johnathan “Tyler” Massey, 16, was last seen at his home at 14250 N. Fraser St. at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Johnathan “Tyler” Massey, 16, was last seen at his home at 14250 N. Fraser St. at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A search is currently underway for Tyler in 30 acres of wooded property that adjoin his home.

Deputies say Tyler is on medication for health issues.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the corner of Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Sunday where...
Coroner identifies N. Charleston shooting victim, 16-year-old girl charged
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant Tuesday...
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James...
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
David Green, who has led Hobby Lobby since its beginning 50 years ago, wrote in an editorial on...
‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO explains decision to give away ownership of company
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting