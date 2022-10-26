Deputies searching for missing Georgetown teen

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Johnathan “Tyler” Massey, 16, was last seen at his home at 14250 N. Fraser St. at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A search is currently underway for Tyler in 30 acres of wooded property that adjoin his home.

Deputies say Tyler is on medication for health issues.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

