Land approved for K-8 school and more mobile units in Berkeley County Schools

By Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mobile learning units and more land for a future K-8 school made final approval at Tuesday’s Berkeley County School Board meeting.

A lease and purchase contract of a little over $2 million was approved for 16 mobile units to go to Cane Bay Elementary and Cane Bay Middle Schools. With the exponential growth in the county, the board says they needed this lease for at least five years. After those five years, the county will buy those units and can move them to whatever school in the district needs space for extra classrooms.

Berkeley County School District’s finance and capital planning committee also made headway on transferring COVID-19 funding, or ESSER II, to cover costs for virtual learning. Some of this now-approved money will cover salaries and benefits to teachers working with those virtual programs.

About $311,000 will come out of the purchase service account and technology and just over 100,000 will cover the cost of Lowcountry Virtual Academy. About $210,000 will cover virtual teacher salaries.

Superintendent Deon Jackson made an announcement that he has reached a land agreement with Brookfield Properties to bring a K-8 school to the Nexton area. This school will sit on 35 acres and the developer will pay voluntary impact fees of $1,850 per unit.

“This collaboration is a win for our students, a win for the taxpayers and a win for Berkeley County School District,” Jackson said. “We are excited to continue working with our area developers, builders and county government to ensure that the construction, expansion and updates of schools remains at the forefront of all plans.”

Jackson says this school is expected to break ground in 2025 if funding gets approved. He says this will depend on if the one cent sales tax is approved in November and if it’s not, this development will get pushed back.

Katie Tanner, the public information officer for BCSD, released a statement about the K-8 school:

“The plan to build a K-8 school, as opposed to a traditional elementary or middle school, is based largely on the ability to expeditiously and efficiently add capacity at both the elementary and middle school levels. Additionally, a K-8 model provides the District with more flexibility for conversion into a stand-alone elementary or middle school, if needed in the future as growth in the area is expected to continue.”

